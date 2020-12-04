Big tailbacks on the road to Calais as the end of the Brexit transition period draws closer
With just four weeks to go until the UK leaves the customs union and the European single market traffic on the roads leading to the Channel Tunnel and the Channel ports is becoming every busier. In anticipation of no trade deal being struct between the EU and the UK many companies across the Channels are taking the precuationary measure of stocking up now.
This combined with usual pre-Christmas rush has led to an exceptional build-up on traffic on routes to Calais and Dunkirk. Since Thursday evening a stretch of the E40 motorway around the West Flemish town of Veurne has been at a near standstill with lorries heading for the Channel Tunnel and the northern French ferry ports.