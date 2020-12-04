Number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards falls under 800

· During the week from 27 November to 3 December an average of 188 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is a fall of 27% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (20 to 27 November), when the was an average of 257 hospitalisations/day/

· On Thursday 3 December 187 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals while 316 coronavirus patients were discharged from our country’s hospitals. This leave the number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals to 3,427. Of these 788 are on intensive care wards. 509 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 24 to 30 November an average of 116 people with the virus died each day. This is just under 23% down on the figures for the previous week (17 to 23 November) when an average of 150 people with COVID-19 died each day.

· During the week from 24 to 30 November an average of 2,208 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is 24% down on the figures for the previous week.

· Between 24 and 30 November an average of 29,400 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of these 9.3% turned out to be positive.