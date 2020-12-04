One dead and several injured after fight on Zaventem industrial estate

The fight took place in vacant commercial premises on the Belgicastraat in Zaventem. The Belgicastraat is location on one of several industrial estates that are located in the municipality that is also home to Brussels Airport. The man that died in the fight still needs to be identified.

Gilles Blondeau of the Halle-Vilvoorde Judicial Authorities told VRT News “We were informed straight away and we combed the area looking for the assailant or assailants. However, no we were unable to detain any suspect”.

A coroner and forensics experts have been appointed to aid the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fight.

"initial indications would point to the man having been stabbed, but an autopsy on the victim should bring clarity”, Mr Blondeau added.