Corona figures continue to fall, but slowly

In the week to 3 December, on average, 187 people a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 24% on the week.

On Friday there were 218 new admissions. 281 people left hospital. 789 patients are in critical care; 516 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 1 December, on average, 115 people with Covid a day died. The figure is down 21% on the previous week when the average daily death toll stood at 146.

In the week to 1 December on average 2,178 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is 14% down on the week.

During the same period on average 29,700 tests a day were carried out. 9% of tests came back positive.