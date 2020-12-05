Fallow deer mystery occupies Hasselt police

A group of fallow deer wandering the highways and byways of Kuringen is quite a picture, but the animals are a clear threat to road safety local police say. Dorien Baens: “As yet no accidents have been reported, but we are keen to prevent rather than clear up afterwards. That’s why we would like to know where the animals come from.”

Who owns the fallow deer and where they come from is a well-kept mystery in this part of Hasselt. Neighbourhood officers have now been instructed to quiz local residents about their provenance. Police also intend to patrol more frequently in the hope of encountering the owner while he is tending his parcel of fallow deer.