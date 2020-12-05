Nieuwstraat colours red

So far, the situation is relatively quiet in most towns, but in Brussels a measure of the crowds in the Nieuwstraat coloured red as early as 11AM. The indication means that safe capacity has been reached.

“The capacity proposed to allow shoppers to maintain safe social distancing has been attained” says Olivier Slosse of Brussels police. This means that from time to time one of the main access routes or a side street will be closed to prevent the influx of shoppers resulting in large crowds. If the street becomes less crowded, more shoppers will once again be permitted in small numbers.