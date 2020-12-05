Quarter of Limburg Capital police service self-isolating
In the Limburg capital region police zone 25 police officers are now having to self-isolate as a result of contacts with a fellow officer who came down with coronavirus. This works out at a quarter of the entire local force. All officers are being tested on Sunday.
It was on Monday that one officer felt poorly. He got himself tested and tested positive. As the officer had been at work all weekend, the occupational physician decided to quarantine all the other officers he had been in contact with. A decision on how policing will proceed in the Limburg police zone is expected on Sunday.