Big thumbs down for relaxation bid

Virologist Marc Van Ranst of Leuven University posted that the epidemiological situation of this moment didn’t allow any further relaxations.

“While the Reproduction number for Belgium stands at around 0.90, in Antwerp, Flemish Brabant and Limburg it is above 0.95, while in West Flanders and Luxembourg it is above 1. There’s a risk the drop in cases will stop.”

Microbiologist Emmanuel André of Leuven University urges us to learn from our mistakes. “It’s better to wait several weeks and reduce the risk as much as possible instead of needlessly hurrying towards a third wave and new lockdown.”

Prof André accuses the Francophone liberals of endangering public health but also the economy that requires stability.

Flemish PM Jambon (nationalist) too is not impressed: “I believe we would be giving people false hope by saying we can relax for Christmas. I do not believe that would be sensible.”