Big thumbs down for relaxation bid
Virologists have poured cold water on a request by the prime minister of the Francophone community government to press ahead with relaxations of coronavirus restrictions ahead of Christmas. M Jeholet of the Francophone liberals sought a meeting of the consultation committee of Belgian governments that decides corona measures. He was eager to discuss the limits of our social bubble and the reopening of hairdressers and barbers.
Virologist Marc Van Ranst of Leuven University posted that the epidemiological situation of this moment didn’t allow any further relaxations.
“While the Reproduction number for Belgium stands at around 0.90, in Antwerp, Flemish Brabant and Limburg it is above 0.95, while in West Flanders and Luxembourg it is above 1. There’s a risk the drop in cases will stop.”
Microbiologist Emmanuel André of Leuven University urges us to learn from our mistakes. “It’s better to wait several weeks and reduce the risk as much as possible instead of needlessly hurrying towards a third wave and new lockdown.”
Prof André accuses the Francophone liberals of endangering public health but also the economy that requires stability.
Flemish PM Jambon (nationalist) too is not impressed: “I believe we would be giving people false hope by saying we can relax for Christmas. I do not believe that would be sensible.”