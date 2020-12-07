Sport

KRC Genk remain top, new coach fails to get AA Gent in the winning mood

As ever it was another action-packed weekend in the Belgian Frist Division. On Friday RSC Anderlecht took a point from their trip to Zulte Waregem. Saturday saw wins for Waasland-Beveren, OH Leuven and Club Brugge. On Sunday KRC Genk kept pole position after a victory against Royal Antwerp FC. 

The shock of the weekend was KAS Eupen’s win away at Beerschot. Standard de Liège drew at home against KV Mechelen and now on their 4th Coach since the Start of the season AA Gent were beaten by KV Oostende. The match between Sporting Charleroi and KV Kortrijk will be played on Monday evening.

The weekend’s results

Zulte Waregem         2 - 2 RSC Anderlecht

Waasland-Beveren 2 – 0 Excel Mouscron

OH Leuven                  2 – 1 Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge               1 – 0 Sint-Truiden

KRC Genk                    4 – 2 Royal Antwerp FC

Beerschot                   0 – 1 KAS Eupen

Standard de Liège   2 – 2 KV Mechelen

KV Oostende               2 – 1 KAA Gent

Sporting Charleroi – KV Kortrijk: Monday 8:45 pm 

The league table after 15 games

1)KRC Genk – 31 points

2)Club Brugge – 30 points

3)Beerschot – 28 points

4)Royal Antwerp FC – 25 points

5)Standard de Liège – 25 points

6)Sporting Charleroi – 23 points*

7)RSC Anderlecht – 23 points

8)OH Leuven – 22 points*

9)KAS Eupen – 20 points

10)    KV Oostende – 19 points

11)    KV Kortrijk – 19 points*

12)    Cercle Brugge – 18 points

13)    AA Gent – 16 points

14)    Waasland-Beveren – 15 points

15)    Zulte Waregem 15 points

16)    KV Mechelen 14 points

17)    Sint-Truiden – 11 points

18)    Excel Mouscron – 10 points*

* = 14 games played

