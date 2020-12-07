KRC Genk remain top, new coach fails to get AA Gent in the winning mood
As ever it was another action-packed weekend in the Belgian Frist Division. On Friday RSC Anderlecht took a point from their trip to Zulte Waregem. Saturday saw wins for Waasland-Beveren, OH Leuven and Club Brugge. On Sunday KRC Genk kept pole position after a victory against Royal Antwerp FC.
The shock of the weekend was KAS Eupen’s win away at Beerschot. Standard de Liège drew at home against KV Mechelen and now on their 4th Coach since the Start of the season AA Gent were beaten by KV Oostende. The match between Sporting Charleroi and KV Kortrijk will be played on Monday evening.
The weekend’s results
Zulte Waregem 2 - 2 RSC Anderlecht
Waasland-Beveren 2 – 0 Excel Mouscron
OH Leuven 2 – 1 Cercle Brugge
Club Brugge 1 – 0 Sint-Truiden
KRC Genk 4 – 2 Royal Antwerp FC
Beerschot 0 – 1 KAS Eupen
Standard de Liège 2 – 2 KV Mechelen
KV Oostende 2 – 1 KAA Gent
Sporting Charleroi – KV Kortrijk: Monday 8:45 pm
The league table after 15 games
1)KRC Genk – 31 points
2)Club Brugge – 30 points
3)Beerschot – 28 points
4)Royal Antwerp FC – 25 points
5)Standard de Liège – 25 points
6)Sporting Charleroi – 23 points*
7)RSC Anderlecht – 23 points
8)OH Leuven – 22 points*
9)KAS Eupen – 20 points
10) KV Oostende – 19 points
11) KV Kortrijk – 19 points*
12) Cercle Brugge – 18 points
13) AA Gent – 16 points
14) Waasland-Beveren – 15 points
15) Zulte Waregem 15 points
16) KV Mechelen 14 points
17) Sint-Truiden – 11 points
18) Excel Mouscron – 10 points*
* = 14 games played