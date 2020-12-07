Lockdown partygoers to appear in court next week says Antwerp Judicial

Mr Aerts added that “Whenever we receive crime reports from the police, we will issue a court summons. The first dedicated court session will be held at the Police Court next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday”.

A total of 122 people will appear in court. They were caught at 17 lockdown parties.

"The sentences that can be passed in these cases range from prison sentences of between 8 days and 3 months and fines of between 308 and 4,000 euro. The court costs come on top of this. So, attending or organising a lockdown party has serious consequences”, Mr Aerts added.

At the start of the second lockdown the Antwerp Judicial Authorities made it clear that lockdown parties would be more severely sanctioned than had previously been the case. The Judicial Authorities hope that next week’s court proceedings will serve as a deterrent, particularly with Christmas and New Year just around the corner.