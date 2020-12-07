Lockdown partygoers to appear in court next week says Antwerp Judicial
The Antwerp Judicial Authorities have told the VRT that a dedication court session to be held next week will see those that have been caught attending or organising so-called “lockdown parties” stand trial. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities’ Kristof Aert’s told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “The time for Municipal Administrative Sanctions has passed. Anyone caught at these parties by the police will be issued with a crime report and will be called to appear before a judge”. Those that appear in court risk fines of up to 4,000 euro.
Mr Aerts added that “Whenever we receive crime reports from the police, we will issue a court summons. The first dedicated court session will be held at the Police Court next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday”.
A total of 122 people will appear in court. They were caught at 17 lockdown parties.
"The sentences that can be passed in these cases range from prison sentences of between 8 days and 3 months and fines of between 308 and 4,000 euro. The court costs come on top of this. So, attending or organising a lockdown party has serious consequences”, Mr Aerts added.
At the start of the second lockdown the Antwerp Judicial Authorities made it clear that lockdown parties would be more severely sanctioned than had previously been the case. The Judicial Authorities hope that next week’s court proceedings will serve as a deterrent, particularly with Christmas and New Year just around the corner.