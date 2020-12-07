Slight fall in coronavirus figures continues

· During the week from 30 November to 5 December an average of 189 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 18% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· On Sunday 145 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. 82 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Belgian hospitals.

· There are currently 3,213 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is slightly up on Sunday’s figures. Of these 739 are on intensive care wards and 475 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 27 November to 3 December an average of 109 people died each day after having contracted the virus. This is a fall of 19.3% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 27 November to 3 December an average of 2,163 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 10% down on the figures for the previous week. Since 23 November those witout symptoms that have had high-risk contacts or have returned from Red Zone areas have also been able to be tested for coronavirus.

· From 27 November until 3 December an average of 29,600 coronavirus tests were carried out every day. 8.8% of those tested were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. The percentage of positive tests continues to fall across the entire country, but the fall is now only slight.