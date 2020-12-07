Slight fall in coronavirus figures continues
According to the latest figures from the public health science institute Sciensano the fall in the number of people testing positive for, being hospitalised with, and dying from COVID-19 continues to fall. However, as in recent days the rate of the fall is slower than it had been previously.
· During the week from 30 November to 5 December an average of 189 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 18% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· On Sunday 145 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised. 82 COVID-19 patients were discharged from Belgian hospitals.
· There are currently 3,213 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. This is slightly up on Sunday’s figures. Of these 739 are on intensive care wards and 475 patients are on ventilators.
· During the week from 27 November to 3 December an average of 109 people died each day after having contracted the virus. This is a fall of 19.3% compared with the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· During the week from 27 November to 3 December an average of 2,163 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is 10% down on the figures for the previous week. Since 23 November those witout symptoms that have had high-risk contacts or have returned from Red Zone areas have also been able to be tested for coronavirus.
· From 27 November until 3 December an average of 29,600 coronavirus tests were carried out every day. 8.8% of those tested were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus. The percentage of positive tests continues to fall across the entire country, but the fall is now only slight.