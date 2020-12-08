Brewer AB InBev is first to use electric trucks for deliveries

Belgium too has a first today. Brewer AB InBev is the first business in Belgium to employ electric trucks for deliveries. A supermarket in Leuven (Flemish Brabant) was the first to receive its supplies of beer by electric truck this morning. As soon as the hospitality industry reopens AB InBev wants to be ready to supply public houses in Leuven and Brussels with the two electric trucks it has just purchased. Until recently dreadfully polluting diesel-fuelled trucks were employed. If the pilot goes smoothly, AB InBev will expand the operation to businesses further afield from its brewing plant in Leuven. Fabio Sala is the director AB InBev Belgium.