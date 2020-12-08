Fall in coronavirus figures slows

· During the week from 1 to 7 December an average of 192 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 12% compared with the previous week (24 to 30 November) when an average of 217 patients/day were admitted to the country’s hospitals.

· On Monday 144 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 65 patients were discharged.

· There are currently 3,276 coronavirus patients in Belgian hospitals. This is an increase on Monday’s figure of 3,208 and Sunday’s figure of 3,163. 723 of those hospitalised are on intensive care wards. 474 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 28 November to 4 December an average of 109 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium every day. This is 19% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when there was an average of 130 COVID-19 deaths each day.

· During the week from 28 November to 4 December there an average of 2,133 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is 9% down on the figures for the previous week.

· During the week from 28 November and 4 December an average of 29,800 people were tested for coronavirus each day. 8.8% of those tested were found to be positive.