Man detained near to the Justitia Court Building

The committal hearing that got under way on Monday is taking place on the site of the former NATO headquarters in the Brussels district of Haren. Being located on the former NATO site means that it is far easier to ensure the level of security required at a high profile terrorist trial than would be the case in the main Brussels courthouse in the Uptown area of Brussels City Centre.

The man that was picked up by police drove past the former NATO site twice and was acting suspiciously. He is also reported to be known to the authorities as someone that is radicalised.

During the procedings that are currently taking place at the Justitia Court Building it will be decided which of the suspects will be tried for their part in the terrorist attacks at Brussels Airport in Zaventem (Flemish Brabant) and at the Maalbeek metro station in Brussels.

Speaking about Tuesday morning’s incident, the Brussels Judicial Authorities' Sarah Durant told VRT News "It is indeed the case that there was suspicious behaviour”. VRT News sources say that the man picked up by police is known to be radicalised. However, it is still unclear as to whether he had any malintent.