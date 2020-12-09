Belgium ’splendidly prepared’ for No Deal Brexit

Today Ms Verlinden met with provincial governors, the police and customs officials to scrutinise preparations. Plans are ready to limit traffic congestion and general chaos at seaports and the border with France. Annelies Verlinden: “Plans have been made to ensure traffic continues to flow. Plans have been drawn up to take account of an unexpected increase in traffic. Diversions for heavy goods traffic can be introduced in the event of congestion to avoid endless jams. Emergency carparks will be available if traffic cannot flow freely to and from the seaports and the French frontier”.