Consternation at Muhammad cartoon at KdG University

The cartoon originates from the right-wing satirical website ‘t Scheldt. It shows the prophet Muhammad and the following text: “Islamic logic: insulted by cartoons and criticism, but not insulted by beheading, rape, suicide attacks, paedophilia…”

The student council at KdG University condemns the showing of the cartoon: “When as a student you are shown this PowerPoint, it touches your heart. This slide shows a total lack of respect. We don’t now what the lecturer intended, but that’s neither here nor there. This is not acceptable.”

The KdG University management says: “We are explicitly repeating that KdG distances itself from the content of this cartoon and is open to all belief systems”.

Exploratory discussions with the lecturer and students have already started.