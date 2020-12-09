Corona latest: more people hospitalised on Tuesday

Corona figures remain stable in Belgium. In the week to 8 December, on average, 193 people a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 6% on the previous week, when the daily average stood at 205.

On Tuesday 207 new patients were hospitalised. The figure is up 63 on the day. 320 patients were discharged.

3,143 patients are currently being treated in hospital for coronavirus. Thanks to the number of people being discharged the figure compares favourably with Tuesday’s figure when 3,276 people were in hospital. 676 patients are in critical care. 448 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 5 December, on average, 102 people with coronavirus a day died. The figure is down 19.4% on the week. In all Belgium has recorded 17,507 deaths linked to confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus.

In the week to 5 December on average 2,154 people tested positive each day. The figure is down 7% on the previous week, but today’s weekly average is up on yesterday’s. In Belgium 594,572 people have now tested positive for coronavirus.

In the week to 5 December, on average, 29,772 tests were carried out each day. 8.6% of tests are coming back positive.