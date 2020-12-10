21 adults fined at one lockdown party

At present each household is only permitted to invite one ‘knuffelcontact’ or cuddle buddy into the home at a time. The number of cuddle buddies is limited to the number of adult members in a household.

In addition to the 21 adults 14 children were also present.



The party organiser and several of the guests were known to the police following earlier infringements of corona rules. Police issued charge sheets and fines to all adults present. The party organiser will have to appear before a judge.