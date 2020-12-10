Rise in corona cases across Flanders except in Limburg

In the week to 9 December on average 186 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is down 7% on the previous week when the daily average stood at 199.

On Wednesday 180 new corona patients were hospitalised. 283 patients were discharged.

3,016 patients are currently being treated for Covid in hospital. This is the disease caused by coronavirus. 662 patients are in intensive care including 444 patients on a ventilator.

In the week to 6 December, on average, 97 people with Covid died each day. The figure is down 22% on the previous week when there were 124 deaths a day.

In the week to 6 December on average 2,163 people tested positive each day. The figure is down 6% on the week.

In the same period on average 29,900 tests were carried out each day. 8.7% of tests are coming back positive.