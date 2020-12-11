Biostatistician says “there is no main reason for the coronavirus figures hardly falling anymore”

However, this is certainly not the only reason. The reopening of the shops at the start of the month and the reopening of schools after the extended half-term break can also have had an impact on the figures. “The reopening of schools means that people move about more. Children being at school, means that their parents can move about more easily and can for example go into to the office. This combined with the reopening of the shops means that people are more mobile and in turn this can lead to an increase in the number of infections”.

Elsewhere in Europe infections are on the rise. Countries such as France and Germany have already announced stricter measures to try and curb the spread of the virus.

"It is certainly a difficult period in the whole of Europe. There are more and more countries where the number of infections is increasing, and this can pose a threat to us. So, it is to our advantage that these countries are acting. The measures they are taking are like those in Belgium. Because we shouldn’t forget that we have been able to do it up until now. We were among the worst countries and now we are among the best six countries. Let us hope that the fall will continue once again”, Professor Molenberghs continued.