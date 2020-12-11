Coronavirus: “the cards are in our hands”

Professor Van Gucht told the press conference that “Together we have succeeded in bringing down some of the highest coronavirus figures in Europe to some of the lowest. Professor Van Gucht told the press conference that “Together we have succeeded in bringing down some of the highest coronavirus figures in Europe to some of the lowest.

Unfortunately, the level current plateau is still too high and unsafe. With just under 200 hospitalisations per day there the hospitals are still under strain and the number of people becoming ill and dying remains too high”.

"The curve will soon choose which direction to take, downwards or upwards. The cards are in our hands. The thing now is to persist”.

“Due to the wet and weather we are spending more time indoors and this works to the virus’ advantage. The virus spreads much easier in doors and we see this in the figures".

The bad weather discourages us from meeting up out of doors but resist the temptation to arrange to meet a lot of people indoors”, Professor Van Gucht added.

"The coming winter months will be the most difficult for us and the easiest for the virus. You should be aware that the virus spreads more easily indoors through so-called aerosols. Place where people gather such as workplace need to be well ventilated. Ventilate at lease once an hour or leave several windows ajar”, Professor Van Gucht concluded.