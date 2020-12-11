The College of Europe closes the communal areas of its halls of residence after lockdown parties
The College of Europe in the West Flemish city of Bruges has announced that it is closing the communal areas of its halls of the residence. The decision has come after students at the college held two lockdown parties at their halls of residence last weekend. It is not the first time that students at the collage have been caught flouting the rules designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In June police suffered a tirade of abuse from students when they when to the halls to deal with violations of the coronavirus measures. The Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw says that he hopes that now the communal areas of the halls of residence have been closed there will be no further incidents with the students.
"I was in contact with the Rector yesterday and he is fully behind strict action by the police against students that go too far in the various halls. The College of Europe has decided that communal areas such as the living room where the television is will be closed off for students. This means that they won’t be able to organise any more parties”, Mr De fauw told VRT News.
The College of Europe has six halls of residence in Bruges. They provide accommodation to students from various European countries. Students at the College of Europe are studying to prepare for a career un the upper echelons of the European civil service.