Coronavirus figures remain stable
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures relating to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a continuation of the trend set during the past week with the number of people testing positive and the number of those with the virus that are being hospitalised remaining stable. However, there has been a considerable fall in the number of people with the virus that are dying.
· During the week from 5 to 11 December an average of 183 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down just 2% on the 7-day rolling average of 186 for the previous week (28 November to 4 December).
· On Friday 11 December 182 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital. There are currently 2,873 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Of these 646 are in intensive care.
· During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 95 patients with COVID-19 died each day. This is 19% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (25 November to 1 December).
· During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 2,176 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is down just 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· Between 2 and 8 December an average of 30,600 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 8.4% were found to be infected with the virus.