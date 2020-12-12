Coronavirus figures remain stable

· During the week from 5 to 11 December an average of 183 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down just 2% on the 7-day rolling average of 186 for the previous week (28 November to 4 December).

· On Friday 11 December 182 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital. There are currently 2,873 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. Of these 646 are in intensive care.

· During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 95 patients with COVID-19 died each day. This is 19% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (25 November to 1 December).

· During the week from 2 to 8 December an average of 2,176 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is down just 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· Between 2 and 8 December an average of 30,600 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 8.4% were found to be infected with the virus.