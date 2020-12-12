Court acquits undertaker that had the wrong man cremated

Just over five years ago the undertaker had a man cremated. Prior to his death the man had stipulated that he wanted his body to be buried and not cremated. It later transpired that the man’s coffin had been switched with that of another client and that he had been cremated against his wishes.

By way of an apology, the undertaker paid for the costs of the cremation and for the man’s funeral wake. However, just over a year and a half after the incident the dead man’s family lodged a complaint against the undertaker.

The family believed that the undertaker had committed forgery to cover up his mistake. The Judge at the trial in Antwerp ruled that this allegation was not proven and the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked the court to acquit the man. The court heeded this request.