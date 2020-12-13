Brussels police break-up lockdown party with more than 100 revellers

Inside the warehouse they found that a discotheque and a waterpipe bar had been set up by the organisers. Police also found alcohol on the premises and hundreds of capsules of laughing gas.

The police went to the warehouse at around 2am after having received complaints about noise nuisance. When police arrived at the warehouse those inside fled. However, officers were able to identify 60 revellers. Brussels police say that those present at the party came from all over Belgium with some even having come from The Netherlands and France.

They were all issued with crime reports and at the very least risk a 250-euro fine for breach of the measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Judicial Authorities will decide their fate. The organiser risks a 750-euro fine and additional sanctions if the Judicial Authorities deem these to be appropriate.