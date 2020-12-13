Number of new coronavirus infections is no longer falling
The figures relating to the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium remain more or less stable. The 7-day rolling average for the number of people testing positive for the virus is no longer falling. The average number of people that have been hospitalised each day during the past week is 5% down on the previous week. Meanwhile, the number of deaths among people with COVID-19 continues to fall sharply.
· During the week from 6 to 12 December an average of 180 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 4% on the figures for the previous week.
· There are currently 2,781 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals.
· During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 91 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 21% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 2,197 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is down just 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.
· During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 31,900 tests were carried out each day. This is slightly up on the previous week. Of those tested 8.3% were found to be infected with the virus.