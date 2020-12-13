Number of new coronavirus infections is no longer falling

· During the week from 6 to 12 December an average of 180 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 4% on the figures for the previous week.

· There are currently 2,781 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals.

· During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 91 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 21% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 2,197 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is down just 1% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 3 to 9 December an average of 31,900 tests were carried out each day. This is slightly up on the previous week. Of those tested 8.3% were found to be infected with the virus.