Virologist calls for a negative coronavirus test to be a prerequisite to being allowed to enter Belgium

"We process at lot of tests at our lab that come from people wishing to travel wherever. They must provide a negative test result before they can enter that particular country. Here in Belgium it’s come as you please. Making such tests mandatory would have a very dissuasive effect and it would help trace a lot of people that are infected”.

Currently anyone entering (or returning to) Belgium after having spent longer than 48 hours abroad is obliged to fill in a form. Those returning from Red Zone area (currently most of Europe) are obliged to quarantine for 10 days and to take a coronavirus test on day 7.

The Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal), who was also a guest in the programme, said that the police will be given the means to allow them to check that people are respecting the self-quarantine rule.