122 lockdown party goers on trial during the next three days in Antwerp

Those that stood before the court on Monday morning gave a whole range of excuses for their behaviour, there were also expressions of regret and denials of any wrongdoing.

"A was just going to do my washing” one young woman told the court. She was caught in the company of 11 other people at a Halloween party in Schoten, just outside Antwerp.

"Then other people came in. I wasn’t that aware of the measures. I don’t have a TV or a mobile phone. Now I know about it, it won’t happen again" The Police Judge presiding at the hearing appeared not to grant much credibility to the woman’s promise.

Another defendant said “But now I have really learned my lesson".

Others admit that they were aware that they were breaching the rules but “It was the first time. I had been alone at home for a long time and I wanted to go out”. Or “Corona has been going on for nearly a year, we’ve been at home for 8 months and we were bored. We were wrong”.

Another defendant told the court “I wasn’t there for very long, 20 minutes. I hadn’t expected that there would be so many people there”.

Another said, "I had heard through friends that there was a party, I won’t say who told me. I let my hair down, but it was a one-off”

“Do you have grandparents?”, the Judge asked.

"Yes, I have made a mistake and I deeply regret it.”, the defendant replied.

Several other defendants claimed that the party they were at wasn’t planned or that they were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. Others claimed that they were at the parties to collect their friends and had not taken part themselves.