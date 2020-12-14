Antwerp to take on Rangers, Club Brugge to play Dynamo Kiev
The draw has been made for the first knock-out stage of this season’s Europa League. Two Belgian clubs went into draw. Last season’s Belgian Cup Winners Royal Antwerp FC have been drawn to play the Scottish club Glasgow Rangers. Rangers already met Belgian opposition in the shape of Standard de Liège in the group stage. Having finished third in their Champions League group the Belgian League Champions Club Brugge also went into Monday’s draw. They will play the Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in their Europa League tie.
The ties will be played over two legs. The first leg will be played on Thursday 18 February 2021 and the second leg on 25 February 2021.
Antwerp will play the first leg at home before travelling to Glasgow a week later. Club Brugge will travel to Ukraine first before playing the home leg of their tie on 25 February.