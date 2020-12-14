Sport

Club Brugge back on top, AA Gent win at last

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening RSC Anderlecht put an end to KRC Genk’s winning ways, beating the Limburgers 1-0. This as to cost Genk the top spot as Club Brugge beat Royal Antwerp FC 0-2 on Sunday afternoon to take pole position. On Saturday there were wins for OH Leuven, Excel Mouscron, KV Oostende and Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday as well as Club Brugge, Waasland-Beveren and AA Gent were victorious in their respective games. AA Gent came back from behind to beat Standard de Liège 2-1. The match between KAS Eupen and Zulte Waregem was postponed due to a high number of positive coronavirus tests among the players and staff at Eupen. 

The weekend’s results

RSC Anderlecht    1 – 0 KRC Genk

Excel Mouscron    3 – 1 Beerschot

KV Kortrijk                0 – 3 OH Leuven

Cercle Brugge        0 – 1 KV Oostende

Sint-Truiden               1 – 2 Sporting Charleroi

Royal Antwerp FC  0 – 2 Club Brugge

KAS Eupen v Zulte Waregem – match postponed

KAA Gent             2 – 1 Standard de Liège

KV Mechelen       2 – 3 Waasland-Beveren

The league table after 16 games

1)Club Brugge – 33 points

2)KRC Genk – 31 points

3)Beerschot – 28 points

4)OH Leuven – 28 points

5)Sporting Charleroi – 27 points

6)RSC Anderlecht – 26 points

7)Royal Antwerp FC – 25 points

8)Standard de Liège - 25 points

9) KV Oostende – 22 points

10) KV Kortijk – 20 points

11) KAS Eupen – 20 points*

12) KAA Gent – 19 points

13) Cercle Brugge – 18 points

14) Waasland – Beveren – 18 points

15) Zulte Waregem – 15 points*

16) KV Mechelen – 14 points

17) Excel Mouscron – 13 points

18) Sint-Truiden – 11 points

*= 15 matches played 

