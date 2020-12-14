Club Brugge back on top, AA Gent win at last

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening RSC Anderlecht put an end to KRC Genk’s winning ways, beating the Limburgers 1-0. This as to cost Genk the top spot as Club Brugge beat Royal Antwerp FC 0-2 on Sunday afternoon to take pole position. On Saturday there were wins for OH Leuven, Excel Mouscron, KV Oostende and Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday as well as Club Brugge, Waasland-Beveren and AA Gent were victorious in their respective games. AA Gent came back from behind to beat Standard de Liège 2-1. The match between KAS Eupen and Zulte Waregem was postponed due to a high number of positive coronavirus tests among the players and staff at Eupen.