Club Brugge back on top, AA Gent win at last
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening RSC Anderlecht put an end to KRC Genk’s winning ways, beating the Limburgers 1-0. This as to cost Genk the top spot as Club Brugge beat Royal Antwerp FC 0-2 on Sunday afternoon to take pole position. On Saturday there were wins for OH Leuven, Excel Mouscron, KV Oostende and Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday as well as Club Brugge, Waasland-Beveren and AA Gent were victorious in their respective games. AA Gent came back from behind to beat Standard de Liège 2-1. The match between KAS Eupen and Zulte Waregem was postponed due to a high number of positive coronavirus tests among the players and staff at Eupen.
The weekend’s results
RSC Anderlecht 1 – 0 KRC Genk
Excel Mouscron 3 – 1 Beerschot
KV Kortrijk 0 – 3 OH Leuven
Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 KV Oostende
Sint-Truiden 1 – 2 Sporting Charleroi
Royal Antwerp FC 0 – 2 Club Brugge
KAS Eupen v Zulte Waregem – match postponed
KAA Gent 2 – 1 Standard de Liège
KV Mechelen 2 – 3 Waasland-Beveren
The league table after 16 games
1)Club Brugge – 33 points
2)KRC Genk – 31 points
3)Beerschot – 28 points
4)OH Leuven – 28 points
5)Sporting Charleroi – 27 points
6)RSC Anderlecht – 26 points
7)Royal Antwerp FC – 25 points
8)Standard de Liège - 25 points
9) KV Oostende – 22 points
10) KV Kortijk – 20 points
11) KAS Eupen – 20 points*
12) KAA Gent – 19 points
13) Cercle Brugge – 18 points
14) Waasland – Beveren – 18 points
15) Zulte Waregem – 15 points*
16) KV Mechelen – 14 points
17) Excel Mouscron – 13 points
18) Sint-Truiden – 11 points
*= 15 matches played