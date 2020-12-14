COVID-19: Number of hospitalisations is flattening off too

· During the week from 7 to 13 December an average of 185 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is down 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· There are currently 2,832 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 617 are on intensive care wards and 396 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 4 to 10 December an average of 90 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down 19% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· From 4 to 10 December an average of 2,231 people tested positive for the virus. This is up 3% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During this period an average of 31,900 tests were carried out each day. This is up on the number of tests carried out during the previous week. Of those tested 8.2% tested positive for the novel coronavirus.