Flemish Government to invest 190 million euro in a plan to get Flemings back to work

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus crisis, the employment rate in Flanders was around 76%. It has since fallen to 74%. Nevertheless, the Flemish Government remains resolute in its aim. “More than ever we must do everything we can to get Flemings into work”, the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) told journalists.

The “All Hands on Deck” plan is made up of three top priorities

1. A training and career offensive

2. The digital transformation of Flanders

3. Keep everyone at work in a sustainable way

119 million euro will be invested in the training and career offensive. The money will be spent on investment in vocational training for those already in work, those that have been temporally been laid off and those that are unemployed.

It focuses on young people and helping them make the transition into the world of work. The Flemish Government, the employers and the unions also want to encourage more people to learn new skills and to this end vocational training will be made more accessible.

The range of online courses available will be greatly extended, the Flemish Employment Minister (Christian democrat) promised during Monday morning’s press conference.