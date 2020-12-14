Suspicious explosion in Antwerp’s Hoboken district
Police in Antwerp are investigating an incident on Sunday evening in which two devices exploded in the Hoboken district of the city. The explosive devices exploded at around 10pm, damaging the front of a house and several parked cars on the Hollebeekstraat. The bomb disposal service DOVO is helping police in their investigation into the incident. The priority is to ascertain whether the explosions were caused by a grenade, some other type of bomb or heavy-duty fireworks.
Witnesses report having seen two men loitering in the area. One of the men was on a bike the other left the scene on foot.
The investigation will also look at whether there is any connection between Monday evening’s incident and a series of explosions that have been linked to disputes between rival drug gangs.