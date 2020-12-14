Virologist says the number of hospitalisations is rising in Flanders

The National Crisis Centre’s Yves Stevens told the press conference that the vast majority of the population is following the measures that have been introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. This is why we were we able to bend the coronavirus curve relatively quickly. However, the curve has flattened out at a level that is still too high. There are still too many people testing positive, too many people with the virus requiring hospital treatment and too many deaths.

Yves Stevens called on of us to keep up our efforts during the forthcoming Christmas celebration. “A peak is fine at the top of a Christmas tree, but we absolutely must avoid a new peak in the corona curve. A lot of people have the habit of spending Christmas at the seaside or in the Ardennes. They can, but the rules on social contacts apply to the whole of Belgium. Please respect them”.