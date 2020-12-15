Belgium’s safest home for sale for 3 million euros

Electricity in the bunker is guaranteed thanks to a battery and an emergency generator. It also contains a safe that would fit in comfortably at a bank. The complex boasts three escape routes. A hospital bed will fit in the lift. Firearms can be integrated into the demilitarised zone meaning that any intruder would automatically be shot. The house can resist an attack by chemical and biological weapons and also possesses a smoke cannon.

Cameras survey the swimming pool to ensure you can’t drown. The pool can be drained of all water in 20 seconds. The bottom is mobile and when activated will bring anybody in the pool to the dry level within seconds.

Erwin expects interest from Russian oligarchs or wealthy diamond traders looking for a foothold outside Brussels, but anybody interested in comfortable and secure living is welcome to make an offer.