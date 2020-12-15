Corona admissions up for second day in a row, over 18,000 deaths

During the week to 14 December on average 182 patients a day were hospitalised with Covid.

The number of people in hospital fell to 2,772 on Saturday but has now risen to 2,888. The low on Saturday could be linked to the weekend as many patients are discharged ahead of the weekend.

614 patients are currently receiving critical care; 393 are on a ventilator.

More and more people are testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium. In the week to 11 December the average number of people testing positive each day rose by 6%. In the week to 11 December on average 2,274 people a day tested positive for coronavirus.

More cases are being recorded in all Flemish provinces except Flemish Brabant: Antwerp (+13.4%), East Flanders (+13%), Limburg (+12.1), West Flanders (+10.9%). In Wallonia the biggest rises are recorded in Namur and Hainault provinces.

Admittedly, slightly more tests are being carried out – 32,200 a day on average in the week to 11 December - and the share of tests coming back positive has fallen slightly to 8.1%.

In the week to 11 December the average number of deaths a day fell 17% and now stands at 90 a day over the past week. In all over 18,000 people have now died of suspected or confirmed coronavirus in Belgium.

