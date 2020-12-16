Spy allegations unseat Muslim Executive deputy president
The deputy president of Belgium’s Muslim Executive Salah Echallaoui has resigned. The official had been accused of spying for Morocco.
The Muslim Executive represents Islam in Belgium in any talks with the Belgian authorities. Since last year the Muslim Executive has also been charged with running the Grand Mosque in Brussels, the top mosque in the country. Belgian state intelligence has accused several members of the executive including Echallaoui of spying for Morocco. The now former deputy president denies all allegations, but has decided to step down all the same.