“Belgium ready to vaccinate from 27 December”
Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) has assured lawmakers that Belgium will be ready to start vaccinating against coronavirus by 27 December. Earlier today European commission president Von der Leyen announced the vaccination campaign across the EU will start on that date.
Mr Vandenbroucke expects that any delivery of the Pfizer vaccine in December will be symbolic and limited and will be shared equally between member states. “It’s a symbol of hope” he said addressing lawmakers in Brussels.
“If the delivery comes immediately after Christmas Belgium will start to vaccinate on a limited scale and provide a signal of hope.”
“The campaign proper can be rolled out from the start of January onwards.”