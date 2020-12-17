Belgian PM in quarantine
Belgian PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) is quarantining following the news that the French president Emmanuel Macron tested positive for coronavirus. The prime minister will self-isolate until he receives the result of his corona test.
Seven days ago, during the EU summit in Brussels, Mr De Croo had a high-risk contact with the French leader. The Belgian has no symptoms and will continue to work while he awaits his result. If he tests negative Mr De Croo had resume all his activities.
EU sources say that during the summit all health guidelines were followed religiously. No other leaders or members of their staff have reported ill.