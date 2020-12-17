Corona: more cases, more tests

Admittedly, more tests are being carried out: on average each day of the week 34,400 tests. The figure is up 12% on the week. 8.1% of tests are coming back positive. That’s a minute 0.6% fall on the week.

Hospitalisations too continue to fall. On average 183 people a day are being hospitalised with coronavirus. The figure is down 2% on the week. On Wednesday 2,712 patients were in hospital being treated for Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. 571 patients are in critical care; 377 are on a ventilator.

On average 93 patients a day are dying with Covid. The figure is down 7% on the week. 18,278 people have so far died in Belgium with suspected or confirmed coronavirus.