PM De Croo addresses 3 nations in English: “Stay home”

PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal), Dutch PM Rutte and Armin Laschet, the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia appear in a joint video.

In Belgium where non-essential stores remain open unlike in Germany and the Netherlands there are concerns German and Dutch shoppers may fuel the pandemic by shopping here. A sombre-looking Mr De Croo brought his message in English.

“Dear Friends, the Netherlands North Rhine - Westphalia are the best of neighbours. In these tough times we should stand in solidarity. Unfortunately this means staying in one’s home country, abiding by the rules, only crossing the border for essential travel, not for fun, not to shop with friends and family. This is the only way to beat the virus. The better we follow these rules, the sooner we can meet again. Let’s support each other by staying at home”.

Unlike during the first lockdown the borders remain open, but Belgian police do intend to step up checks on compliance with the obligation to fill out the Passenger Locator Form.