Club Brugge extend their lead to 5 points
There was mid-week First Division action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. With just two games to go before the winter break Club Brugge are now 5 points clear at the top. A win for Sporting Charleroi sees them move into third place. AA Gent were victorious in the East Flemish derby against Waasland-Beveren. Could this be the start of a change of fortunes for the Buffaloes.
The results
Excel Mouscron 2 – 2 Oud Heverlee Leuven
Cercle Brugge 3 – 4 Sporting Charleroi
Sint – Truiden v Beerschot – match postponed
RSC Anderlecht 2 – 1 KV Oostende
KAS Eupen v KRC Genk – match postponed
Royal Antwerp FC 0 – 1 Zulte Waregem
KV Kortrijk 2 – 1 Standard de Liège
KAA Genk 3 – 0 Waasland-Beveren
KV Mechelen 0 – 3 Club Brugge
The league table with 17 games played
1) Club Brugge - 36 points
2) KRC Genk - 31 points*
3) Sporting Charleroi - 30 points
4) OH Leuven - 29 points
5) RSC Anderlecht - 29 points
6) Beerschot - 28 points*
7) Royal Antwerp FC - 25 points
8) Standard de Liège - 25 points
9) KV Kortijk - 23 points
10) KAA Gent - 22 points
11) KV Oostende - 22 points
12) KAS Eupen - 20 points**
13) Cercle Brugge - 18 points
14) Zulte Waregem - 18 points*
15) Waasland-Beveren - 18 points
16) KV Mechelen - 14 points
17) Excel Mouscron - 14 points
18 Sint-Truiden - 11 points
*= 16 games played, **=15 games played