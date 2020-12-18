Sport
PCR

Club Brugge extend their lead to 5 points

There was mid-week First Division action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. With just two games to go before the winter break Club Brugge are now 5 points clear at the top. A win for Sporting Charleroi sees them move into third place. AA Gent were victorious in the East Flemish derby against Waasland-Beveren. Could this be the start of a change of fortunes for the Buffaloes. 

The results

Excel Mouscron 2 – 2   Oud Heverlee Leuven

Cercle Brugge     3 – 4   Sporting Charleroi

Sint – Truiden v Beerschot – match postponed

RSC Anderlecht   2 – 1     KV Oostende

KAS Eupen v KRC Genk – match postponed

Royal Antwerp FC 0 – 1    Zulte Waregem

KV Kortrijk              2 – 1       Standard de Liège

KAA Genk               3 – 0 Waasland-Beveren

KV Mechelen         0 – 3 Club Brugge

The league table with 17 games played

1) Club Brugge - 36 points

2) KRC Genk - 31 points*

3) Sporting Charleroi - 30 points 

4) OH Leuven - 29 points

5) RSC Anderlecht - 29 points

6) Beerschot  - 28 points*

7) Royal Antwerp FC -  25 points

8) Standard de Liège - 25 points

9) KV Kortijk - 23 points

10) KAA Gent - 22 points

11) KV Oostende - 22 points

12) KAS Eupen - 20 points**

13) Cercle Brugge - 18 points

14) Zulte Waregem - 18 points* 

15) Waasland-Beveren - 18 points

16) KV Mechelen - 14 points

17) Excel Mouscron - 14 points

18 Sint-Truiden - 11 points

*= 16 games played, **=15 games played

 

 

 

 

 

