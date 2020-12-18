Club Brugge extend their lead to 5 points

There was mid-week First Division action on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. With just two games to go before the winter break Club Brugge are now 5 points clear at the top. A win for Sporting Charleroi sees them move into third place. AA Gent were victorious in the East Flemish derby against Waasland-Beveren. Could this be the start of a change of fortunes for the Buffaloes.