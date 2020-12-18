Foreign residents must provide a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to enter Belgium

Anyone be they Belgian or a foreign national that arrives in Belgium from a Red Zone area (most of Europe is currently coloured red on the coronavirus infection map) will be obliged to quarantine for 7 days.

Previously the obligation to quarantine depended on the answers given on the form everyone returning to Belgium is obliged to fill in before (re)entering the country. If the answers given didn’t point to the person in question have run a risk of infections, then he or she was not obliged to quarantine. The criteria will now be tightened and only if the risk is deemed to be exceptionally low will they not be obliged to quarantine.

This measure had already been announced but was also discussed and agreed upon at Friday afternoon’s meeting. At the press conference the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo reminded us that foreign travel is strongly disadvised. Anyone that has been outside the country for more than 48 hours will be considered to be a high-risk contact.