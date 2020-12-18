Number of positive coronavirus tests increases ever more sharply

On Monday 3,800 positive test results were registered in just one day. This was the first time since Monday 23 November that so many positive test coronavirus test results were recorded.

Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised and the number of people dying from the virus continue to fall. During the week from 11 to 17 December an average of 184 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 2% down on the 7-day rolling average of 188 hospital admissions/day during the previous week.

On Thursday 17 December 203 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. The same number of people with the virus were discharged. There are currently 2687 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals of these 561 are in intensive care and 356 are on ventilators.

During the week from 8 to 14 December 93 an average of 93 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is down from a 7-day rolling average of 99 COVID-19 fatalities during the previous week. Since March a total of 18,371 people with COVID-19 have died.

During the week from 8 to 14 December an average of 34,100 people/day were tested for the novel coronavirus. This is 12% more than during the previous week. Around 7.2% of those tested were found to be infected.