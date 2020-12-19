Biostatistician "Increase in hospital admissions comes on top of an already high occupancy rate”

The biostatistician Geert Molenberghs told VRT News that the situation in the country’s hospitals is precarious as the increase in the number of people being hospitalised with COVID-19 comes on top of the many patients from the second wave that are still being treated.

"Each time we rise to a higher level and we never fall to a low point anymore. Hospital admissions are increasing quickly and this come on top of the already considerate COVID patient occupancy rate in the hospitals both on standard and intensive care wards”.

Geert Molenberghs warns that the capacity buffer in our hospitals to deal with an increase is much smaller now. In addition to this“Hospital staff have just had to deal with an arduous second peak and are tired. This is a precarious situation”.

The biostatistician added that the increase will continue. “Even if we drastically change our behaviour, strictly uphold the rules and limit our contacts it will take a while before this is reflected in the number of hospital admissions. Then we would have to give it 1 to 2 weeks before things started to move in the right direction again, if indeed we are able to improve the figures”.