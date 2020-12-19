Coronavirus infection numbers continue to rise

· During the week from 9 to 15 December an average of 2,519 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is up by 15% on the 7-day rolling average from the previous week. This would point to the growth in the number of infections speeding up. Friday’s figures showed a 12% growth, while the week on week increase was 9% in Thursday’s figures.

· However, during the week from 9 to 15 December, the average number of tests carried out also increased significantly with an average of 35,100 people being tested each day. This is a rise of 15% compared with the previous week.

· During the week from 12 to 18 December an average of 186 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised every day. This is a rise of 1.6% compared with the previous week. On Friday 204 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 206 patients were discharged. There are currently 2,683 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 562 are on intensive care wards and 357 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 9 to 15 December an average of 94 people died from COVID-19 each day. This is down 3.4% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since March COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 18,455 people in Belgium.

· The percentage of people tested that test positive for coronavirus now stands at 8.2%.