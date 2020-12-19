Emma Meesseman is Sportswoman and Wout van Aert Sportsman of the year
The cyclist Wout van Aert is the 2020 Sportsman of the Year. The basketball player Emma Meesseman took the prize for Sportswoman of the year. Coach of the Year is our female basketball team the Belgian Cats’ coach Philip Mestdagh, while Joachim Gérard received the prize for best Paralympian. The Club Brugge footballer Charles De Ketelaere received the award for most promising young sportsperson.
Both Wout van Aert (photo above) and Emma Meesseman (top photo) won their respective awards well ahead of the nearest competition. 2020 has been a successful year for Wout van Aert with victories in the trade Bianche, Milan-Sanremo and in two stage of the Tour de France. He also became Belgian time trial champion and came second in the road race and time trial at this year’s World Championships.
Van Aert has already taken this year’s Vlaamse Reus, Flandrien of the year and Crystal Bike awards. With 1,049 points at Friday evening’s Sport Gala Wout Van Aert came in well ahead of his nearest rival Romelu Lukaku who got 526 points. Last year’s winner Remco Evenepoel came in third with 441 points.
Emma Meesseman beats Belgian Cats team-mate into second place
The basketball player Emma Meesseman took 826 points, putting her well ahead of her nearest rival her Belgian Cats team-mate Julie Allemand (578 points). The cyclist Lotte Kopecky came in third with 477 points.
The national women’s basketball team also took the Prize for Team of the Year. Their coach Philip Mestdagh is the 2020 Coach of the Year.