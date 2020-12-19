Emma Meesseman is Sportswoman and Wout van Aert Sportsman of the year

Both Wout van Aert (photo above) and Emma Meesseman (top photo) won their respective awards well ahead of the nearest competition. 2020 has been a successful year for Wout van Aert with victories in the trade Bianche, Milan-Sanremo and in two stage of the Tour de France. He also became Belgian time trial champion and came second in the road race and time trial at this year’s World Championships.

Van Aert has already taken this year’s Vlaamse Reus, Flandrien of the year and Crystal Bike awards. With 1,049 points at Friday evening’s Sport Gala Wout Van Aert came in well ahead of his nearest rival Romelu Lukaku who got 526 points. Last year’s winner Remco Evenepoel came in third with 441 points.