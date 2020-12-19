Ursel Aerodrome ready to serve as emergency lorry park once UK has left the customs union
With just under two weeks to go before the UK leaves the European single market and the customs union “deal or no deal?” is the question still on all our lips. Whether or not a trade deal between the EU and the UK is forthcoming great changes are afoot in the way we will be able to do business with customers and companies across the Channel. Additional paperwork and customs checks will almost certainly lead to delays at the Channel ports and on the roads that lead to them.
To prepare for the possibility of thousands of lorries bound for the Channel ports queuing up on our motorways, 30 planes were moved out of an aerodrome at Aalter in East Flanders on Friday.
The Ursel Aerodrome will be used as an emergency lorry park if delays to freight traffic at the Channel ports threaten to cause gridlock on the E40 motorway.