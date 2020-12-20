Belgian PM announces closure of the country’s borders to people travelling from the UK from midnight

Mr De Croo announced the Federal Government’s decision in an interview on VRT News’ Sunday morning topical discussion programme ‘De zevende dag’.

The Prime Minister said that the decision had been taken “as a precautionary measure” and as a reaction to the Dutch Government’s ban on flights from the UK that was taken to prevent the spread of a more contagious strain of coronavirus.

The measure taken by the Belgian Government will remain in force for 24 hours as consultative talks with scientists about the new strain of the virus are still ongoing.

Anyone arriving in Belgium from the UK today will have to quarantine. They will also face additional checks to ensures that they are not infected.

The Belgian Government is also in talks with the French Government about people that come from the UK to Belgium via France. In the meantime there will be more checks along the border.