Coronavirus: more positive tests, more hospitalisations and more deaths

· During the week from 10 to 16 December an average of 2,535 people became infected with the virus each day. This is 15% up on the figures for the previous week. Between 10 and 16 December an average of 36,400 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 16% more than was the case during the week from 3 to 9 December. The percentage of positive tests is currently 8% of the total. Since the start of the pandemic 623,700 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

· For the second day running the 7-day rolling average for hospital admissions has gone up. During the week from 13 to 19 December an average of 186 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is a 4% rise on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 10 to 16 December an average of 95 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is up 2.2% on the average daily mortality rate for the previous week. Since March 18,545 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.